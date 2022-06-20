Was the R$300 gasoline allowance approved? View benefit status

The new Bill n° 1472/2021 determines the Fuel Price Stabilization Account (CEP) and is proposing a gasoline aid for autonomous individual transport drivers who are in a vulnerable situation, financially speaking, whose value is of BRL 300.

This is very close to becoming a reality, as the bill has already been approved in the Federal Senate and is currently being processed in the Chamber of Deputies. The proposal passed 61 to 8, so it seemed like a good idea to many.

If the project receives a favorable judgment from the second Legislative House, it will move towards a possible sanction from President Jair Bolsonaro, however it is worth noting that there is no deadline for this to happen, so it may or may not take time.

What is the forecast for the benefit to be paid?

As we said above, even though the project is moving towards the president’s sanction, there is no deadline for this to happen, that is, there is no forecast for when payments will start.

And we must also remember that 2022 is an election year, which further hinders this and other issues, because as the law says, no new benefit can be created in a voting year.

That’s why the forecast for the gasoline aid to be approved and distributed is for next year.

Who can receive the gas allowance?

The intention is to pay gasoline aid only to Auxílio Brasil beneficiaries, at least at first. See below what are the requirements necessary for people to have a chance to receive the gas aid.

Be registered in CadÚnico (Cadastro Único) and have your data updated;

Have a monthly family income of up to three minimum wages;

Interested persons must reside and work in Brazil;

Use automobiles to exercise the profession;

Proving the exercise of the profession by means of an official document.

Which classes will be covered and the amounts received

Taxi drivers and app drivers: R$ 300;

Small boat drivers (motors up to 16 hp): R$ 300;

Drivers of mopeds or motorcycles up to 125 cc: R$ 100.

How do I apply for Gasoline Assistance?

As stated above, the only way to enter the program and receive the gasoline allowance, which can be released in the year 2023, is to be registered in the CadUnique (Single Registry) for Social Programs of the Federal Government. You don’t need more than that, so if you are already registered, you only need to update your registration in the application.