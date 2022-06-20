‘We won together, but we won’t die as a duo’

Simaria, from the country duo with Simone, is tired. “(I used to hear) ‘shut up’, ‘don’t say that’, ‘don’t say that’… But, man, I’m 40 years old I won’t shut up anymore. I’ll say what I think is right”, he said. the artist, detailing the troubled professional relationship with her sister. The two announced, in the last week, the end of the artistic partnership for an indefinite period. After communicating, through a note, that she would leave the stage to take care of her health, Simaria addressed the subject for the first time.

“It doesn’t mean that because you won together, you have to die with a duplinha forever, you know?”, she pointed out to the “Spectacular Sunday” program, citing the duo’s break and the fact that her sister Simone Mendes is now fulfilling her concert schedule. by herself.

Simaria has been singing professionally since he was 14, when he joined Frank Aguiar’s band. Two years later, Simone also joined the forró singer’s group. “Today my father would say, ‘My daughter, don’t let anyone invade your heart, your principles and the things you believe in, do you know why? Because this place is inviolable, and no one can touch it'”.

Simaria recently separated from Vicente Escrig, to whom she was married for 14 years. With her ex-husband, she had children Giovanna, 9 years old, and Pawel, 5 years old. Both are fighting in court over the division of the assets they have in Brazil and Spain. The family drama generates moments of stress for the singer.

“When an artist loses his voice, he is sad, right? I’m not going to cry because I’ve cried a lot, all these days”, said Simaria, who lost an aunt, whom she considered a “second mother”, in the last month. “As successful as I am, I hope God never allows me to lose my essence.”