What happens if you eat peanuts every day?

Do you know all the benefits of peanut? This legume is a very important source of Vitamin E, and some other vitamins of the B complex. In addition, it is also possible to find essential substances for our health in this food, such as magnesium, zinc, phosphorus, potassium and others.

However, new studies point out the benefits of eating peanuts daily, which includes preventing cancer and diabetes, check it out!

Read More: Did you know that chocolate contributes to your brain health? Understand!

brain health

Due to its large amount of B vitamins, peanuts become a great ally for the health of the central nervous system. Mainly because it is one of the most complete ingredients that have vitamin B3. Thus, daily consumption will bring essential benefits to our brain in the long run. As the prevention of Alzheimer’s and other degenerative diseases.

diabetes prevention

Another important benefit that those who eat peanuts daily find is a reduced chance of developing diabetes. Even a good alternative to escape the disease is to eat natural peanut butter for breakfast. But be careful, because peanut butter needs to be sugar-free, right?

prevent cancer

In peanuts it is possible to find some substances that will exert a great influence on cancer prevention, such as phytosterols, resveratrol, phytic acid and folic acid. Therefore, many studies already point out that the daily consumption of peanuts can represent an important act against the development of cancer cells.

helps to lose weight

Finally, there is this advantage in consuming peanuts, which is one of the reasons that generates much of the interest of people in consuming the legume, which is the weight loss factor. That’s because peanuts are very good at generating satiety, even when consumed in small amounts. Thus, it serves as a great food supplement and snack to avoid the urge to eat more.

In addition, it is possible to eat the food without guilt, as it will also be responsible for reducing bad cholesterol rates. It will also help to prevent the accumulation of fat in the arteries.