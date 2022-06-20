Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Did you know that there are several differences between SPC and Serasa? In short, the functions of the two credit institutions are confused, as they record personal information such as CPF, address and overdue accounts.

The two bodies operate as service providers. However, many people still have doubts about the functionality of Serasa and SPC. With that in mind, check out the difference between each one below.

What is Serasa?

In short, Serasa is an institution that provides services and has a large database. In its system, data from citizens and companies appear, where overdue and unpaid bills are recorded.

In addition, there is the registration of protest of securities, lawsuits, bad checks and others from public and official sources. Thus, the information is shared to the companies and/or banks that contract the service. Among Serasa’s functions are debt registration and an exclusive area for individuals.

What is SPC?

The acronym SPC stands for Credit Protection Service. The institution operates as a public credit information database. It is a data platform of the Chambers of Shopkeepers (CDL), also promoted by trade associations.

Furthermore, the SPC consultation system helps companies and banks release credit to consumers so that they can begin negotiations.

What is the difference between Serasa and SPC?

In short, the SPC and Serasa have very similar functions. However, there are differences between the two companies that consumers need to know about. For example, while the SPC database is collected by accredited retailers, the Serasa database comes from banks and financial institutions.

In addition, Serasa is a partnership between the Association of Banks of the State of São Paulo and the Brazilian Federation of Banking Associations. It was later sold to the Experian group. The SPC was founded by a group of 12 companies. It is financed by trade associations in Brazil, according to the Chamber of Shopkeepers. In addition, the CPF consultation is also different in the two. While at Serasa it is possible to consult the CPF for free on the internet, at SPC it is necessary to go to the Entity’s counter. Or, you can buy credits for consultation.

