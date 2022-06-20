what is the meaning of Xuxa’s music

Everyone has heard the rumor that “Ilariê”, the biggest hit of Xuxa’s career, would have been created as a kind of pact with the devil and that the chorus sung by short and tall people around the world was not so innocent after all.

Cid Guerreiro, composer of the song from 1988 and now converted to the evangelical church, finally clarifies how “Ilariê” came about and what the true meaning of the song is.

no pact

The story behind “Ilariê” has nothing to do with pacts or anything to do with the devil. Cid explains that the rumor was invented by an evangelical pastor who had Xuxa as a target.

“The rumor arose within the evangelical church. They said he was a former witch who became a pastor and spread that ‘Ilariê’ had to do with ‘erê’, the children of Candomblé, whom the Church considers as little demons”, recalls the composer. .

They invented that it was a word from an African dialect, and I was the one who invented it. This guy said that I made the pact and delivered the song to Xuxa. She was the target.

After all, what does ‘Ilariê’ mean?

According to Cid, the word “ilariê” is nothing more than one of his inventions from the word “hilária”, a quality he saw in Xuxa.

Xuxa is a lively, happy, high spirits person, always up. She is hilarious. I created the chorus with that in mind.

“In Bahia’s music, we have this very strong chorus with ‘iê iê’, ‘uô uô’. ‘Ilariê’ comes from that. I needed a strong chorus and, at the time, I had a successful song called ‘Dança do Bambolê ‘, I did it to rhyme,” he explains.

The “ê” of “Ilariê” ended up getting so much that it even became a hallmark of Cid’s subsequent compositions. “Afterwards, I made ‘Tindolelê’ and ‘Pinel por Você’. Less is more: easy lyrics, few notes. Anyone could play”, he says. The rest is history.