WhatsApp for Windows finally received an important function from the Android and iOS versions

WhatsApp’s developer team continues to work tirelessly to improve the cross-platform service and this not only concerns the apps for Android and iOS devices, but also the Windows version. After implementing message reactions and the albums feature, the desktop version received another very important feature this week, which was already available in the mobile versions.

Last Sunday (19), some users of the Beta version of WhatsApp for Desktop reported that a new button that allows you to pause and resume audio recording appeared in the application for Windows. It appears that the new feature was introduced in version 2.2223.11.70 of WhatsApp Beta for Windows, allowing desktop users to benefit from the previously released feature on mobile. As you can see in the screenshot below, a new pause button appears when you are recording an audio message (in the previous version, there was only one button that stopped recording completely):