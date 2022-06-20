WhatsApp now lets you hide status and photo from contacts

Good news for those who like privacy. WhatsApp now allows you to hide “Profile Picture”, “Last seen”, “Message” and “Status” for specific contacts in the user’s calendar. The application already allowed three privacy options: “Everyone”, “My contacts” or “Nobody”, but with the change came the option “My contacts, except…”, which guarantees more autonomy to users. The changes were officially released on Wednesday, the 15th. The changes are available for iPhone (iOS) and Android.

To apply the novelty, the user must access the app and tap on the three dots available on the upper right side of the screen. Then, just select the Settings > Account > Privacy section and choose which of the features you want to customize. If the options have not yet appeared on your smartphone, the user needs to access the Google Play Store (Android) or App Store (iOS), and update the application to the latest version.

