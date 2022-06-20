who is Edu Guedes’ girlfriend

Jaque Ciocci made public his relationship with chef Edu Guedes last weekend. Many may know her only as a dancer and reporter for Faustão, but she had other experiences before joining the presenter’s team.

Daughter of a veterinarian and a ballerina, Jaque took classes in different musical rhythms, artistic gymnastics and even violin during her childhood. As an adult, she studied architecture and was Miss São Paulo. Check out:

Faustão ballerina

Jaque Ciocci joined the ballet of “Domingão do Faustão” in 2018, on the recommendation of a friend, participating in the painting “Ding Dong”. Then, a fixed vacancy appeared and she definitely joined the team.

In addition to dancing, Jaque also started to present merchandising actions on the stage of the then TV Globo program. In “Faustão na Band”, she arrived as a reporter.

She even doesn’t hide her admiration for the presenter and shares several photos with Faustão on social networks.

Famous dance

The dancer participated in the 2019 and 2021 editions of the painting “Dança dos Famosos” — with Bruno Montaleone and Marcello Melo Jr, respectively. With Montaleone, she finished the competition in 11th place, with Melo Jr, she reached the semifinals.

Architect

Despite having started to dedicate herself to dance as a child — she started in classical ballet at the Theatro Municipal de São Paulo at the age of 8 — Jaque has always taken the activity as a hobby. At the age of 16, she interrupted her studies due to the desire to study engineering or architecture – and ended up opting for the second option.

Jaque graduated as an architect in 2018, the same year she started dancing at “Domingão do Faustão”.

Miss São Paulo

When she was in her third year of graduation, she won Miss São Paulo 2015. In an interview with Gshow, she said that she was “weird” at the time of high school and only discovered a “woman” after winning the beauty contest.