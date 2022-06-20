With three novelties on the field, Cruzeiro prepares for a game with Fluminense

photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Recovered from injury, Leonardo Pais is back on Cruzeiro

Cruzeiro did, on Monday morning (20), its third training session at Toca da Raposa II, in Belo Horizonte, before the trip to Rio de Janeiro, scheduled for this Wednesday (22). In Rio de Janeiro, the celestial team will face Fluminense, on Thursday (23), at 7 pm, at Maracan, for the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil.

The news in Raposa’s activity was due to the turns of attacking midfielder Leonardo Pais and striker Luvannor, who were absent in the 2-0 victory over Ponte Preta, last Thursday (16), in Mineiro, for the 13th Series B round.

Pais was absent against Macaca due to muscle swelling in the right thigh, while Luvannor was preserved due to muscle wasting.

Fully recovered, the players trained normally with the rest of the group this morning.

Another good news for Cruzeiro is the presence of Wagner Leonardo on the field. In the final stage of recovery from a strain in the anterior muscle of the left thigh, the defender has already started the physical transition and will soon be available.

Before the game against Fluminense, Cruzeiro will do more training in Belo Horizonte. The celestial delegation is scheduled to travel to Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday (22), after completing preparations at Toca II.

Cruise embezzlement

For the match against Fluminense, coach Paulo Pezzolano will not be able to count on Neto Moura. The 25-year-old midfielder cannot play for the star team in this edition of the tournament, as he has already defended Mirassol in two matches in the early stages.

Also injured, goalkeeper Gabriel Brazo and midfielder Joo Paulo remain out of the team.