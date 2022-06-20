With two absences, Cruzeiro continues to prepare for the match with Fluminense

photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Cruzeiro will do three more training sessions before the duel against Fluminense

Cruzeiro had its second training session at Toca da Raposa II in preparation for the match against Fluminense, for the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil. The teams will face each other next Thursday (23), at 7 pm, at Maracan, in Rio de Janeiro.

The main absences in training were again on account of Leonardo Pais and Luvannor. The Uruguayan attacking midfielder was absent against Ponte due to a muscle edema in his right thigh, while the striker was preserved due to muscle wastage.

The two players only did internal work in the medical department and should not return to the team against Tricolor das Laranjeiras.

Before the game against Fluminense, Cruzeiro will have three more training sessions in Belo Horizonte. The celestial delegation is scheduled to travel to Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday (22), after completing preparations at Toca.

Cruise embezzlement

For the match against Fluminense, coach Paulo Pezzolano will not be able to count on Neto Moura. The 25-year-old midfielder cannot play for the star team in this edition of the tournament, as he has already defended Mirassol in two matches in the early stages.

Also injured, goalkeeper Gabriel Brazo and midfielder Joo Paulo remain out of the team. J Wagner Leonardo is in the final stage of recovery and may be a novelty among those involved.