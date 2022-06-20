Women accuse actor of disqualifying them

After the disclosure that the defense strategy of the actor and comedian Marcius Melhem includes messages exchanged between him and the actresses who accuse him of sexual crimes, a special report on today’s “Spectacular Sunday” (Record) echoed the new facts and released a joint note from the lawyers representing the 8 women who denounced the comedian.

The joint note accuses the actor of trying to disqualify the allegations.

“Marcius Melhem was denounced for sexual and moral harassment before the National Women’s Ombudsman of the Public Ministry by eight women who were his subordinates. On the initiative of the Public Ministry itself, the complaints generated a criminal investigation and a public civil action”, begins the text. .

Complaints are supported by testimony and solid evidence. The secrecy of the records protects evidence that even involves the privacy of third parties. Attacking victims and trying to disqualify them is, unfortunately, a common strategy for those accused of harassment to silence them and discourage further reporting. A repetition of the violence, now as an attack on the reputation of those who made the accusations. Nothing justifies harassment.

Roberto Cabrini’s report also showed excerpts from an interview that Melhem gave to the program in 2020, where he says he is innocent of the charges.

The first allegations of harassment against Melhem emerged in December 2019.

Marcius Melhem case

A report from Piauí heard more than 40 people, two victims of sexual harassment, seven of moral harassment and three of the two behaviors. The reported episodes would have happened, for the most part, in 2017, inside and outside the work environment.

Dani Calabresa appears as one of the victims and, hours after the article was published, posted an outburst on her Instagram. “To get my health back, I had to defend myself,” she said in the post. She began to receive messages of support from personalities and institutions.

Later, Marcius Melhem gave an interview to UOL, in which he admitted to having been “a toxic man”, but denied the sexual accusations. “I have never had any relationship that was not consensual and I have never engaged in any act of violence with anyone in my life,” he claimed. Also, he announced legal measures against Dani and lawyer Mayra.