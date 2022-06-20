XP launches fee-free digital account and starts offering PIX, debit card and withdrawals to customers

XP Inc. (XPBR31) officially launched this Monday (20) its digital account, with no opening or maintenance fees, with unlimited banking services such as TED and PIX, bill payments, automatic debits, withdrawals, debit card, 24-hour service and portability of salary.

The service is already available to about 300,000 of the company’s customers, but from now until September it will expand it to all more than 3.5 million customers. The digital account works within the XP application itself, allowing customers to manage their money on the same platform.

“The launch of the digital account is part of our strategy to serve the entire financial ecosystem of customers. Now, we started to offer more banking services so that our customers can do everything with us in an uncomplicated and secure way from the app they already know”, says Thiago Maffra, CEO of XP Inc.

The aim is to take the daily spending of customers, which in many cases are still in large banks, into XP. “We currently have 50% of our customers’ share of wallet and, with these services, we intend to increase this proportion”, says Thiago Maffra, CEO of XP Inc. (which currently has BRL 873 billion of assets under custody). “We could double in size if we could bring in all the money from our current customers, without having to grow the base.”

How to open digital account

To open the account, it is necessary to be over 18 years of age, have an individual XP account and have the application installed on the cell phone, with the token enabled. In the application, just click on account and then activate free, accept the terms of use and register or validate facial biometrics.

XP says that, initially, customers who already have an active investment account and credit card (already available for those who have more than R$ 5 thousand invested in XP) will be served. In July, the service will be extended to eligible customers and, between August and September, to all customers.

Who already has the digital account

The 300,000 XP customers who already have a digital account already have access to unlimited (and free) TED and PIX, bill payments, automatic debits, 24-hour service and salary portability.

The debit card will work on the same physical card as the credit card, but it must first be enabled in the XP application. They will have their own numbers and, like the credit card, the debit card can also be added to digital wallets.

Customers will be able to make up to four free monthly withdrawals at 24-hour ATMs (from the fifth withdrawal in the month, a fee of R$5 per withdrawal will be charged).

Difference between accounts

The branch and digital account numbers will be the same as the investment account, as the client will have an account with the brokerage code XP Investimentos (102) and another with Banco XP (348). They operate separately but work within the same application.

While the investment account allows the client’s financial planning and the management of their applications, the digital account allows the administration of daily expenses, such as the payment of bills, transfers and other operations.

