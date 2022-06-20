Zelensky predicts Russian attacks will intensify this week

Abhishek Pratap 3 hours ago News Comments Off on Zelensky predicts Russian attacks will intensify this week 9 Views

Ukrainian president links intensified Russian attacks to holding European Union summit




About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Russian Nobel Peace Prize Winner Will Auction Coin To Help Ukrainian Children | Ukraine and Russia

Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov will auction his medal received during the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved