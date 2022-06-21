11 Tips to Reduce Fat and Increase Muscle Mass | nutrition

If it could meet the patients’ wishes, most of them seek to improve body composition with a reduction in the percentage of fat and an increase in muscle mass. Body composition is divided into lean mass (organs, muscles and bones) and fat mass. AND Is it possible to reduce fat and increase muscle mass at the same time? Yes, but the task is arduous, physical exercise and food need to be aligned.
- Muscle mass gain needs strength training: there is no muscle mass gain without stimulation and without specific nutrients, with attention to proteins. Strength exercise prevents muscle mass loss with energy-restricted food planning;
- In order to reduce body fat, in addition to adequate energy intake, it is essential to increase your energy expenditure, stay more active (6,000 to 10,000 daily steps) and exercise regularly (swimming, running, cycling, rowing, canoeing, football, basketball). , tennis, beach tennis). It is important that there is a caloric deficit, that is, that you spend more calories than you consume.
+ 12 foods for muscle mass gain diet
+ 10 foods rich in vegetable protein: see list
Food quality and regularity in training are essential for muscle mass gain and weight loss — Photo: Istock Getty Images
11 nutrition tips to lose weight and gain muscle
- Food quality matters. It is not enough to count calories, the composition of your diet needs to be reviewed;
- Avoid fried, creamy, gratin and sauces preparations. Prefer roasted, grilled, cooked (steamed or in water) and lightly sautéed preparations;
- The proportion of proteins needs to be increased and distributed throughout the day. Increase the fractioning of meals from four to six meals a day;
- Vegetarian diets have the same effectiveness for gaining muscle mass as omnivorous diets. Vegetable proteins: beans, lentils, chickpeas, peas, soybeans, edamame, tofu, sunflower seeds, sesame, pumpkin seeds, oats, almonds, peanuts, chestnuts;
- Attention to the quality of the carbohydrate ingested: prefer whole foods, avoid refined foods;
- plan your week: if you are going to eat at home, order on apps or eat in restaurants, there are always balanced options;
- Control the environment: buying food, supplying the house/workplace/bag/backpack. Replenish your stocks;
- Negotiate the “diet outs” on the weekend;
- Limit alcohol consumption, which has a high energy density. When drinking, negotiate food;
- Protein supplements most used for muscle mass gain: whey protein or vegetable proteins (pea, soy, rice, almond), HMB, creatine. There is the right time and the right dose to be effective;
- There are no supplements or foods that slim or reduce body fat.
* The information and opinions expressed in this text are the sole responsibility of the author, not necessarily corresponding to the point of view of ge / Eu Atleta.