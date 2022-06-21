Despite the uninviting scenario for electric cars, which still have high prices in Brazil, electric motorcycles, on the other hand, have more affordable prices, even close to models that run on combustion.

Read more: Know the new gasoline price after ICMS ceiling reduction

To give you an idea, the segment had a boom on Brazilian soil, with an increase of 878% in the last 12 months. The data are from the National Federation of Automotive Vehicle Distribution (Fenabrave).

And to stay on top of this very promising scenario, see below a list of 5 electric motorcycle brands everyone needs to keep an eye on.

5 electric motorcycle brands that will make you ditch the car

1. Shineray

Considered one of the largest motorcycle manufacturers in China, Shineray undoubtedly wants to expand its operations in Brazil. Currently, even behind brands like Honda and Yamaha, the company already offers some options on the market, such as Shineray SE1.

The motorcycle has a range of 60 km, a direct current inductive electric motor with a power of 2,000 W and a maximum speed of 50 km/h.

2. Elektra

The brand is known for scooters that are very successful in the business areas of São Paulo. in the case of Elektra 1200Wthe model has a cost of R$ 15,500, with a 20 ampere-hour battery and the ability to run 40 km on just one charge.

In the case of the Elektra 2000W, the value rises to R$ 15.9 thousand, with an increase in autonomy to run from 45W, in addition to a 20 ampere-hour battery.

3. Voltage

After establishing a partnership with iFood to facilitate the purchase of electric motorcycles by delivery people, the brand gained prominence on the national scene. The models offered by the manufacturer have been highly sought after due to constant high fuel prices.

The main model is volt EV1, which is currently priced at $18,790. The electric motorcycle has a range of 180 km, average speed of 35 km/h and maximum speed of 75 km/h.

4. Aima

Since it started its operations in Brazil in 2021, the manufacturer has M3ZU, which has a range of between 60 and 80 km, in addition to a maximum speed of 40 km/h. The model, it is worth remembering, is one of the most affordable in the entire catalog, costing around R$9,990.

5. LL Motors

The value of the products offered by the brand starts at around R$ 14 thousand. The best known model is the TY, which is a scooter urban model sold in Lite and Force versions. It can offer a little more than 4 hp and reach 65 km/h.

The difference in relation to the others is due to the battery, which guarantees 65 km of autonomy in the Lite version, and 100 km of autonomy in the Force version.