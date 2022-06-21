A simple mistake can block your Caixa Tem; find out which

O box has is one of the most downloaded apps by Brazilians looking for some kind of banking benefit. Through it, for example, many people have already redeemed the amount of up to R$ 1 thousand from the FGTS in 2022. Payments from Auxílio Brasil and other programs can also be made there. However, there is a simple attitude that can block your app.

What can block Caixa Tem unintentionally?

All system users must pay attention to the limit of transactions allowed. According to the Caixa, it is necessary to obey the ceiling of R$ 5 thousand per month. If more than this amount is moved through the social savings account, your app will be blocked.

It is worth remembering that, currently, Caixa customers can use the app to borrow and even apply for a credit card. However, for all this to work, Caixa Tem must work correctly.

How to troubleshoot Caixa Tem

If your Caixa Tem had some unexpected problems or errors, check out how you can solve it:

Block: Some people have reported being blocked within the app. In most cases, this is due to an irregularity in the registration or a technical security problem.

To solve the blocking problem at Caixa Tem, look for a Caixa branch and talk to an attendant.

Password forgotten: another common occurrence is forgetting a password. In this case, just tap on “Recover password” and follow the instructions. Remember the registered email, as it will be essential.

Remember to keep your registration information up to date. In addition to enjoying more benefits, this will avoid problems in the future. Just look for the area to update the data and follow the necessary step by step. The app will ask for a photo of you and document information, for example.