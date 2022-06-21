‘Affective responsibility doesn’t mean you have to have a reciprocity of affection’, says ghosting expert | Fantastic

In the second season of the series ‘ Isso Tem Nome ‘, reporter Ana Carolina Raimundi presents new themes. In the premiere, she talks about an unexplained abandonment. O ghosting or the “lost” are considered by experts a lack of emotional or affective responsibility.

“Affective responsibility does not mean that you have to have a reciprocity of affection. That’s another thing. Sometimes, it happens that you don’t like the person or that the enchantment ends, but it’s having responsibility with the other, giving some kind of satisfaction”, says the professor of the Department of Clinical Psychology at the University of Brasília Valeska Zanello.

After what happened (click here to see the story), Fernanda was shaken for a long time. Things only started to improve when she went to therapy – and discovered that what happened to her had a name.

“You start to see that there are other people going through it too and you start to identify with the stories and you really realize that it’s not about you”, says Fernanda.

“I’ve been ghosted before. And when I felt this pain, it seemed to me that there was something there that surpassed me, that was not just mine, right? And that, finally, that it was worthy of a story, a story that did not concern me”, says psychiatrist and writer Natalia Timerman.

And Natalia ended up telling this story in her first novel, “Copo Vazio”, about a woman who is suddenly abandoned by her boyfriend. “My book is a fiction book. But there is something of that pain there that I experienced,” she says.

