After 9 games, Atlético-MG confirms termination of contract with Godín

Just over five months after being announced as a reinforcement for Atlético-MG, defender Diego Godín agreed to terminate his contract. The decision to bring the contract to an early end was mutual, as the Uruguayan defender aims to play the World Cup in Qatar, in November, but was out of space at Galo. In just over five months at the club, the 36-year-old veteran played just nine matches.

Because he is an expensive athlete, who was among the five highest salaries of the club, the board of Atlético did not put any obstacle in the request made by Diego Godín. The Uruguayan defender’s destination will be Velez Sarsfield, from Argentina, to answer an invitation from coach Cacique Medina, who was at Internacional at the beginning of the season.

🤝 Athletic and @diegogodin agreed amicable termination of contract. 🏆 fur #Roosterthe Uruguayan was champion of Minas Gerais and the 2022 Supercup. We thank the athlete for his commitment, character and professionalism, wishing him success in the sequence of his career. pic.twitter.com/0HgCknSqaL — Atletico (@Atletico) June 20, 2022

Godín arrived in Cidade do Galo to make up for the departure of Junior Alonso, negotiated with Krasnodar, from Russia, but the Paraguayan defender returned to the Minas Gerais club because of the war between Russians and Ukrainians. Contested in the first games with the alvinegra shirt, Godín lost space and in the last 45 days he was on the field only once, in the 1-0 triumph over Brasiliense, in the 3rd phase of the Copa do Brasil.

Godín’s lightning spell at Atlético started well, with a goal in his debut, in the 3-0 triumph over Patrocinense, in the 1st phase of the Campeonato Mineiro. But the experienced Uruguayan defender was the target of criticism from the fans soon after, as in the duels with Flamengo, for the Supercopa do Brasil, and in the classic with América-MG, for the Copa Libertadores.

In just over five months at Atlético, there were only nine matches played, with one goal scored and two titles won: Supercopa do Brasil and Campeonato Mineiro.