after frequent dips, cryptocurrency starts to rise

Cryptocurrencies, especially bitcoin, have been going through a rough patch lately. However, after a particularly tense weekend, some of the main cryptocurrencies returned to trading with gains this Monday (20). Yes, this is a timid but important recovery, which should keep a lot of people watching these investments and the possibility of improving this market. So, to find out more, check out below.

After tense period, Bitcoin finally starts to rise. But will it continue?

Thus, even last Saturday (18), bitcoin lost its level of US$ 20,000 for good, even reaching the low of US$ 17,760. On Sunday, the recovery began, and the previous level was resumed. But even so, a lot of people are having trust issues with cryptocurrency. Is it worth investing?

Some people believe so. However, for this week, despite the slight increase, some analysts do not rule out even lower levels for cryptocurrencies.

It all depends on what investors think about the adjustment in monetary policy, and also the prospects for recession. Around 9 am today (20), the digital token was trading at $20,832.39, which represents a 6.1% increase in the last 24 hours.

Finally, since the record in value of cryptocurrencies in November last year, the accumulated devaluation of bitcoin reaches 70%. Which makes a lot of people afraid to invest in digital currency. In addition, many experts say that this is a difficult time, and it is not possible to say whether this bullish movement will remain constant. As always, it is best to never put more than 5% of your wallet in cryptocurrencies unless you want to take more risks.

