After injury to BH, Flamengo fans lobby for Marcos Braz to hire South American football star

Flamengo is in a complicated situation in the Brasileirão. Last Sunday afternoon (19), Mais Querido stumbled upon yet another direct competitor: Atlético Mineiro. The team led by Dorival Júnior did not show good football once again and ended up losing to the Alvinegra team by 2-0 at Mineirão. With the result, the Cariocas are in 14th place in the national tournament with 15 points. So far, Fla is flirting more with the relegation zone than with the top of the table and that has already turned on the alert behind the scenes.

To make matters worse, in the early afternoon of this Monday (20), Fla, through its medical department, received another casualty: Bruno Henrique. The striker, who was injured in the 2-0 victory against Cuiabá, last Wednesday (16), underwent tests and a multi-ligament injury was found in his right knee and the recovery period varies from 10 months to 1 year.

The injury happens right in the period in which Marcos Braz had hired Everton Cebolinha to fight for position with the Flamengo striker. With this injury, the director will have to return to the market to bring in a new athlete to play on the sides of the field. And the Mengão fans already have their favorite name: Yeferson Soltedo, from Tigres, from Mexico. The athlete is not having a good time in the Mexican team and has even received two proposals to leave Central America. Many Rubro-Negros mobilize on social media for the board to bring the Venezuelan to Dorival Júnior’s team. It is worth mentioning that the ex-Santista is on the tradable list of his current club due to some indisciplines.

“Soteldo is leaving Tigres, in Mexico, according to information from the local press. Need to check it out. If true, go up.”, said a fan. Another rubro-negro added: “Bruno Henrique out of season. Flamengo loses depth on the wing and I hope I don’t have to rely on Marinho for the role. Soteldo is considered tradable by Tigres. Soteldo is an option both playing open and centered in the absence of Arrascaeta.

Gold path is there.”, he concluded.

In addition to Everton Cebolinha, who was recently announced by the club, Flamengo has forward Lázaro and Marinho for the role at the moment.. That’s why the need to go to the market in search of another player to play on the sides of the field