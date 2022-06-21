almost half of Brazilians have not yet set a limit

About half of Brazilians have not yet set limits for transactions made with Pix, although 70% know that such an adjustment is possible. The numbers are from a survey by C6 Bank, carried out in partnership with Ipec. The survey, carried out between the 20th and 27th of May, interviewed 2,000 people from classes A, B and C and with internet access.

Among respondents, 47% have not yet adjusted transfer limits. Banks and financial institutions allow adjustments according to the time and type of transaction.

Pix limits were introduced by the Central Bank in November last year as a safety measure against the rise in crimes associated with the system.

At the time, the biggest concern was with lightning kidnappings in which the customer is forced to make transfers through the system; now, the financial sector is concerned with the increase in theft and theft of cell phones, often followed by money transfers, via Pix, to other accounts.

According to the C6/Ipec survey, 36% of Brazilians have already defined new values ​​for transfers with Pix, and 6% of them have made the adjustment for only one of the banks they use. In all, 12% said they did not remember.

“Ideally, people adjust the daily and nightly limits of transactions with Pix to the lowest possible value, according to their daily expenses”, says José Luiz Santana, head of cybersecurity at C6, in a note. Banks allow the adjustment of limits in their applications.

The survey also asked about fraud. In all, nearly 30% of respondents said that someone else has tried to make purchases or hire services on their behalf.