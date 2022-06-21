Alvarez & Marsal: MP from the TCU asks the Revenue to investigate the hiring of Moro as a company

Deputy Attorney General Lucas Rocha Furtado pointed to evidence that Moro caused damage of at least R$2.2 million to public coffers.

247 – The Public Ministry at the Federal Audit Court (TCU) asked the Federal Revenue to investigate whether the suspected former judge Sergio Moro committed irregularities when he was hired as a legal entity by the consultancy Alvarez & Marsal. Moro worked for the consultancy in the United States after he left the Jair Bolsonaro government, from November 2020 to October 2021.

According to Guilherme Amado, from Metrópoles, Deputy Attorney General Lucas Rocha Furtado pointed to evidence that Moro caused losses of at least R$ 2.2 million to the public coffers due to non-payment of taxes. According to Rocha Furtado, Moro would have chosen to pay less taxes in Brazil by providing the service as a company.

The deputy attorney general also asked that the Revenue forward the conclusions of this investigation to the TCU.

