And now, Edward? Netizens rescue video of Bolsonaro’s son 03 blaming government Dilma for the price of gasoline

After successive increases in fuel prices and the federal government blame Petrobras alone, internet users rescued a video posted on the federal deputy’s YouTube channel. Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL) in which he blames, in 2016, the then president Dilma Rousseff (PT) for the difference in the value of gasoline between Brazil and the United States.

IT COST BRL 2.50 IN BRAZIL

Internet rescues video of Eduardo Bolsonaro complaining about the price of gasoline. In the 2016 video, the federal deputy compares the price of fuel in Brazil with the US and blames the difference in values ​​​​to President Dilma Rousseff (PT)https://t.co/LK2s161BXQ pic.twitter.com/EGhdjvvwE2 — State of Minas (@em_com) June 20, 2022

In the images, the son 03 of President Jair Bolsonaro appears next to the influenced Karol Eller, cousin of the singer Cássia Eller, at an American gas station to put half a tank of gas in her car.















At that moment, the two claim that the gallon was costing US$ 2.17 and the liter of fuel, US$ 0.57. “12 dollars and 96 cents and I put in half a tank of gas. Thank you, Dilma”, mocks the influencer. “We own the oil and are self-sufficient. Now you are paying the price of the Lava Jato (operation) Car Wash, of corruption”, completes the parliamentarian.

“In the past, when the price of gasoline went up, they said it was an international market, but before that the price of a barrel of oil was 150 dollars. Now that it’s 20, 30 dollars, they don’t lower the price of gas. Do you know why? If they do that, Petrobras will go bankrupt”, concludes Eduardo Bolsonaro.