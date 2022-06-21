Atltico announces termination of contract with defender Diego Godn

photo: Pedro Souza / Atltico Diego Godn made only nine matches with the Atlético shirt

Atltico announced this Monday (20) the termination of a friendly contract with Uruguayan defender Diego Godn, 36 years old. He was linked with the club until the end of this season.

Godn arrived at Galo in January of this year, after terminating his contract with Cagliari, from Italy. The defender made only nine matches with the alvinegra shirt and participated in the conquest of the 2022 Mineiro Championship.

“We thank the athlete for his commitment, character and professionalism, wishing him success in the sequence of his career”, said Atletico in his farewell note.

FAREWELL Through social networks, Godn said goodbye to Atltico. He thanked him for the support he had from his teammates and the technical committee, despite being little used. “A few months ago I arrived in a city and a club where I met a lot of good people, who helped and made my day to day here a lot easier. That’s why I want to thank everyone who works at Atltico and who makes it a great club”, wrote the Uruguayan on Twitter. A few months ago I arrived at a city and a club where I found myself with a lot of good people who helped and facilitated my life here. That’s why today I want to give thanks to all those who work at Atltico Mineiro and have this great club. pic.twitter.com/LsaDZRcTOm — Diego Godn (@diegogodin) June 20, 2022

Lack of opportunities in the Atlantic

Dissatisfied with the lack of opportunities in Galo’s first team, Diego Godn showed in several interviews his willingness to transfer to a team in which he could play more regularly.

The veteran’s great goal is to compete in the Qatar World Cup in November. Uruguay is one of the four South American teams qualified for the tournament, which will also feature Brazil, Argentina and Ecuador.