Auxílio Brasil: 2.8 million families were on the waiting list in April, says CNM study | Economy

‘Zerada’ at the beginning of this year, according to the Ministry of Citizenship, the queue of Brazilians waiting for Auxílio Brasil grew again. A study by the National Confederation of Municipalities (CNM) shows that 2,788,362 families that meet the requirements to receive the benefit did not have access to it in April this year .

So-called pent-up demand jumped 113% from March, when the number of families waiting was 1,307,930. In other words, the number of 1,480,432 families that added to the repressed demand in April is greater than the total in March.

The study also shows that the number of families that could be receiving Auxílio Brasil is close to the level of about 3 million who were in the queue in December last year and were included in the program, zeroing the queue in January of this year, shortly after the government transformed the Family Scholarship in Brazil aid.

To receive the benefit, families must meet the program’s conditions and be enrolled in the Cadastro Único. It is not necessary to register for the benefit: the government evaluates those eligible within CadÚnico. Repressed demand, therefore, takes into account the number of registrants in the Registry who qualify for receipt.

In July 2021, there was a demand for access to the program (then Bolsa Família) from 2.41 million families. In November 2021, the number jumped to more than 3.18 million – an increase of 32% in 4 months.

On the other hand, in January, the number of families waiting for the benefit had a considerable drop of 86.4%, to 434.2 thousand, with the inclusion of 3 million families in the program. And, in February, there was a jump of 142% in the number of families without access to the benefit, reaching more than 1 million. In March, the increase was 25%, to 1.3 million families in the queue.

O g1 asked the Ministry of Citizenship for a position on the numbers of the queue of families and awaits a response.

20.5 million families should be in the program

Chamber approves minimum amount of R$ 400 in Auxílio Brasil

The study shows that, in July 2021, there were more than 25 million families registered in the Cadastro Único, and approximately 19.1 million met the requirements to receive the benefit. In other words, 76% of Brazilian families enrolled in CadÚnico should be included in the income transfer program. However, the number of beneficiaries was 16.7 million, according to the CNM.

In November, 17.6 million families had the profile to be in the social program, but only 14.5 million received the income transfer. Compared to July, there is a drop of 2.18 million beneficiaries. And the repressed demand was almost 3.2 million families – an increase of 773,500 families in relation to the month of July.

In January, the number of beneficiary families increased to 17.5 million. According to the CNM, the ideal would be for the program to have more than 18 million families covered in that month to clear the queue. As a result, pent-up demand reached close to half a million families.

In February, more than 451 thousand families were included in Auxílio Brasil, reaching 18.17 million. However, the ideal would be for the number to be 19.1 million, that is, the repressed demand reaches 1.05 million families. Therefore, the number of families that should be in the program was the same as in July 2021.

In April, there was an increase in pent-up demand at a speed that brings the data closer to the level before the migration from Bolsa Família to Auxílio Brasil, which was 3.1 million families.

From March to April, there was a real increase of 1.48 million families waiting for the benefit, that is, the queue more than doubled in a month (from 1.307 million to 2.7 million, with just over 401 thousand families missing to reach the level prior to the transition from Bolsa to Auxílio). According to the data, ideally, the number of families covered in April would be 20.5 million.

According to the confederation, while in 2021 there were more than 25 million families registered in the Cadastro Único, this year the number is already over 33 million.

The CNM highlights that the budget forecast of R$ 89 billion for the payment of the benefit is no longer enough to eliminate the queue, and that in the first three months of the year more than 30% of this total was executed.

For the elaboration of the study, data from Cecad were used, a tool that allows the consultation, selection and extraction of information from the Cadastro Único (CadÚnico) and allows to know the socioeconomic characteristics of the families and people included in the registry, in addition to the Report of Social Information (Sagi).

CadÚnico is the main instrument for the selection and inclusion of low-income families in social programs such as the former Bolsa Família and the current Auxílio Brasil.