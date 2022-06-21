Belo exposes gay romance and Gracyanne talks about betrayal: I live love

According to the singer, love is his main inspiration for his songs.

Considered one of the great artists, Beautiful launched an innovative project entitled “Future” in January of this year. In short, the medley brings together three re-recordings and an unpublished music video.

In history, the singer brought a gay coupleformed by two members of its team, to reflect on diversity.

Thus, during an interview for Leo Diasfrom “Metrópoles, the pagodeiro exposed the importance of the clip.

“I approach all forms of love”, said Belo. In addition, he transformed “Que Sorte a Nossa”, “Mesmo Sem Estar” and “Eu Já Te Amava” into a single track, lasting 5 minutes.

SINGER TALKS ABOUT LOVE

In the sequence, the singer exposed what he thinks about his new work: “I am very happy to release this song more, the video is beautiful”.

Finally, the famous confirmed that the love is your main inspiration and made a huge statement in his song.

“The lyrics speak of love, a hallmark of my songs, I live love and sing love. I’m very happy and I invite everyone to watch my new clip”added the artist.

ARTIST SPEAKS ABOUT BETRAY

However, it is not only in songs that Belo makes declarations of love. That’s because, he insists on showing the affection he feels for his wife, Gracyanne Barbosa.

Together for more than 15 years, the artists live showing the love they feel for each other in the form of texts, videos and photos on social networks.

However, even with so much love, the singer is exposed in numerous betrayal rumors. During an interview for “TV Fama”, Gracyanne Barbosa spoke about it.

According to the fitness muse, she receives numerous messages from women and exposes Belo’s “lovers”.

“There really are a lot of rumors, I lose count of how many photos I get from concerts [com outras mulheres]”confessed the fitness blogger.

Nonetheless, even with the exposure, Gracyanne Barbosa doesn’t care about the alleged lovers, since she knows they are just rumours.

“If I go after everyone who is Belo’s lover, I won’t do anything else”, admitted the artist.