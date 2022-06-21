Bolsonaro supporter, Z Trovo calls for truckers’ strike

Z Trovo demands that Petrobras reduce the value of diesel by 25% and by 15% the cost of gasoline and ethanol (photo: Social Networks/Reproduction) Supporter of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and leader of truck drivers, Z Trovo published a video on social media, this Monday (20/6), in which he calls for a national strike for truck drivers to take place on the 27th. READ ALSO: Lira on resignation at Petrobras: ‘There are no winners or losers’

In the images, Trovo demands that Petrobras reduce the value of diesel by 25% and the cost of gasoline and ethanol by 15%. For the leader of the truck drivers, the responsibility for the rise in prices is solely and exclusively the responsibility of Petrobras management and not of President Jair Bolsonaro.

For the bolsonarista, the company acts to “give a blow” to the president. “Bolsonaro is doing everything he can to make Brazilian transport viable,” he says.

STF

Z Trovo investigated by the Federal Supreme Court (STF) for participating in the anti-democratic acts of September 7, 2020, when Bolsonaro provoked demonstrations against the Three Powers threatening a coup.