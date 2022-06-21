Boric, Maduro, López Obrador: How Gustavo Petro Compares to Other Leaders of the Latin American Left

Flag with illustration of Petro

Credit, Getty Images

photo caption,

Gustavo Petro was elected president of Colombia in his third attempt

The news traveled the world: Gustavo Petro is the first left-wing president elected in the history of Colombia. But what kind of left, exactly, does he represent?

In the second round of the presidential elections on Sunday (19/06), Petro received 50.44% of the votes against 47.31% of his opponent, the construction magnate Rodolfo Hernández, after more than 99.99% of the votes counted.

Petro is the latest case of a Latin American leftist who comes to power on a wave of social discontent over political class, inequality and economic stagnation. From 2020 onwards, the list also includes Luis Arce, in Bolivia; Pedro Castillo, in Peru; Xiomara Castro, in Honduras; and Gabriel Boric, in Chile.

