Bradley Cooper Reveals Hurt Of Director Who Sneered On His Oscar Nominations: ‘Idiot’ – Monet

+



Bradley Cooper in A Star Is Born (2018) (Photo: Playback/)

Bradley Cooper has been making a number of heartfelt statements lately. In the last one, the 47-year-old actor recounted an annoying situation he had with a ‘famous idiot director’ who mocked his Oscar nominations.

The star of ‘Silver Linings Playbook’ told the story on the podcast ‘Smartless’, by Jason Bateman, Will Arnett and Sean Hayes. The quotes were passed on this Monday (20) by the site IndieWire.

Bradley Cooper (Photo: Getty Images)

Cooper said the situation happened around the time he was making his directorial debut in the film A Star Is Born (2018), in which he also starred alongside Lady Gaga. At a talent agency party, the actor was interacting with an actress and the director, when the ‘bag’ mocked: “What world are we living in where you have seven nominations and she only has three?”

He said he thought to himself at the time: “I was like, ‘Bro, why are you such an idiot?’” he detailed before reassuring, “I would never fucking forget that. Go fuck yourself.”

Bradley Cooper has four Oscar nominations for his work as an actor and another five overall. He was nominated for best supporting actor in ‘American Hustle’ (2013) and best actor in ‘Silver Linings Playbook’ (2012), ‘American Sniper’ (2014) and ‘A Star Is Born’ (2018).

Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga in A Star Is Born (2018) (Photo: Playback)

The star recently opened up about a phase in his life before he turned 30 when he became addicted to cocaine amid career insecurities. “I was so lost and addicted to cocaine,” he confessed. In addition, he went through physical problems: “I cut my Achilles tendon shortly after I was fired/restricted in ‘Alias: Codename Danger’.”

“I was lucky that this happened when I was 29. But I definitely didn’t feel a part, even moving to Los Angeles for ‘Alias’… I felt like I was back in high school: I couldn’t join any clubs, no girls wanted to look at me. I was totally depressed,” he recalled.

In ‘Alias: Codename Danger’, a series that ran between 2001 and 2006, Bradley Cooper had his role reduced after originally debuting as part of the main cast, which has Jennifer Garner as the big star. According to IMDB, a website specialized in audiovisual productions, the star was only 10th in the list of those who appeared the most in the 105 total episodes, with 46 participations.

