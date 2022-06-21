Brazil records 108 deaths from Covid in 24 hours; moving average is up for 11 days | coronavirus

Brazil registered this Monday (20) 108 deaths by Covid-19 in the last 24 hourstotalizing 669,217 since the beginning of the pandemic. Thus, the moving average of deaths in the last 7 days is 141 . Compared to the average of 14 days ago, the change was 47% indicating uptrend in deaths from the disease for the 11th day in a row.

Acre, Alagoas, Amapá, Amazonas, Maranhão, Mato Grosso do Sul, Roraima and Sergipe had no record of deaths in the last 24 hours.

In total, the country registered 55,733 new Covid-19 diagnoses in 24 hourscompleting 31,756,118 known cases since the beginning of the pandemic. As a result, the moving average of cases in the last 7 days was 37,298, a variation of 6% compared to two weeks ago.

At its worst, the moving average surpassed the mark of 188,000 known daily cases on January 31 this year.

Death curve in the states

Going up (11 states and the DF): MG, PB, MS, RJ, RS, BA, PI, AP, DF, MT, GO, ES

MG, PB, MS, RJ, RS, BA, PI, AP, DF, MT, GO, ES In stability (11 states): SP, PE, RO, TO, AC, RR, AM, SE, MA, AL, PA

SP, PE, RO, TO, AC, RR, AM, SE, MA, AL, PA Falling (4 states): CE, RN, PR, SC

The numbers are in the new survey by the consortium of press vehicles on the situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, consolidated at 20 pm. The balance is based on data from the state health departments.

Consortium of press vehicles

Data on coronavirus cases and deaths in Brazil were obtained after an unprecedented partnership between g1O Globo, Extra, O Estado de S.Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo and UOL, which started working collaboratively, since June 8, 2020, to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District (know more).