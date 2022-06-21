Brazil registers more than 55 thousand new cases of covid in the last 24 hours

Brazil registered 55,733 new cases gives Covid-19 this Monday, 20th. The moving average of positive tests, which eliminates distortions between working days and weekends, was at 37,298which represents an increase of 6% compared to two weeks ago, but still below the level recorded at the beginning of the year, when there was a predominance of circulation of the Ômicron variant.

The country also notified 108 new deaths by the coronavirus this Monday, while the moving average of deaths was in 141, above the 133 recorded the day before. In total, the Brazil has 669,217 victims and 31,756,118 cases of the disease.

São Paulo reported seven deaths and almost 1,600 new cases of the coronavirus in the last 24 hours. The highest total for the period came from Minas Gerais, which reported 31 deaths over 17,000 new positive tests this Monday.

The daily data from Brazil are from the consortium of press vehicles formed by Estadão, G1, The globe, Extra, Sheet and UOL in partnership with 27 state health departments, in a balance sheet released at 8 pm. According to government figures, 30.4 million people have recovered from the disease since the start of the pandemic.

The balance of deaths and cases is the result of the partnership between the six media that started to work, since June 8, 2020, in a collaborative way to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District. The unprecedented initiative is a response to the Bolsonaro government’s decision to restrict access to data on the pandemic, but was maintained after government records continued to be released.

The Ministry of Health reported that 50,200 new cases and 96 more deaths from covid-19 were recorded in the last 24 hours. In total, according to the folder, there are 31,754,465 infected people and 654,996 deaths. The numbers are different from those compiled by the consortium of press vehicles mainly because of the time of data collection.