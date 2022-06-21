Bruno Henrique regrets serious injury at Flamengo: “Second worst news of my life” | Flamengo

This Monday, Flamengo announced that Bruno Henrique is out for the rest of the club’s season, due to a multi-ligament injury in his right knee. The athlete will undergo surgery and is out for 10 to 12 months. The striker spoke this evening on a social network and said it is the “second worst news” he has ever received in his life.
“Today I underwent another knee exam and I received the second worst news of my career, I never imagined that one day I would have to go through this difficult time, but I know that in an athlete’s career this can happen. for a long period off the pitch and unable to do what I love most since I was 6 years old. Very sad for this moment, but with faith in God I will overcome this difficulty. I will continue firm and strong in my recovery, to that that dreamy boy, who always believed in his dreams, can get where he wants to go.”
Bruno Henrique was injured last Wednesday (15), in the match against Cuiabá, at Maracanã. Initially, in the first exam, the knee was very swollen and there was no confirmation of the need for surgery, which only happened on this second one.
However, Flamengo and the athlete already knew that the injury was serious. Bruno Henrique posted, on Thursday (16), another message:
“Dear God. In your hands I place my worries, cares and problems. In your wisdom I place my paths, my directions and my goals. In your love I place my life!”
Since the day after the injury, the squad players and Flamengo are paying tribute to Bruno Henrique. The team entered the field in the match against Atlético-MG, on Sunday, with a banner wishing strength to the striker.
Flamengo also entered the field in this game with a shirt written “#forceBH27”.
