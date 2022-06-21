Bruno Henrique will have surgery and must be out for a year

This afternoon (20), Flamengo released the diagnosis of Bruno Henrique’s injury. The rupture of ligaments in his right knee has been confirmed, and the striker will need surgery. The club expects the player to be absent for one year.

Bruno Henrique, 31, was injured in the 2-0 victory over Cuiabá and left the lawns crying. He even underwent an imaging exam on the 16th, in which he was diagnosed with a multi-ligament injury. However, due to the swelling, it was not possible to choose the treatment.

In the midst of this, the striker performed new tests this afternoon and, with the confirmation of the result, Flamengo opted for surgical treatment. The recovery period was also informed by the club and is estimated between 10 and 12 months. The surgery will be performed in the next few days.

Athlete Bruno Henrique performed a clinical and imaging exam this Monday (20). The procedure confirmed the diagnosis of multi-ligament injury in the right knee. The treatment will be surgical and the recovery period is estimated between 10 and 12 months.#CRF — Flamengo (@Flamengo) June 20, 2022

Thus, starting Bruno Henrique’s recovery, Flamengo keeps playing three competitions: Copa do Brasil, Copa Libertadores and Brasileirão. Rubro-Negro returns to the field on Wednesday (22), against Atlético-MG, for the Copa do Brasil.

Bruno Henrique thus says goodbye to the season with only 23 matches played. Comparing, in 2021, there were 48 games with the red-black shirt.