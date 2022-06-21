Campaigns against flu and measles for priority groups in the final stretch – Campos 24 Horas





National flu and measles vaccination campaigns enter the last week, according to the latest guidance from the Ministry of Health. Therefore, the Municipal Health Department (SMS) makes an appeal for the population belonging to priority groups not to fail to take the vaccines.

Immunization against influenza, which protects against Influenza A H1N1 and H3N2 viruses, including the Darwin strain, and Influenza B, reached 57,548 doses applied until last Wednesday (15). As for measles, there were 8,199 doses. Both campaigns began in April.

"It is critically important that eligible people get the vaccines. The more people immunized, the better the general protection", said the undersecretary of Primary Care, Surveillance and Health Promotion and infectious disease specialist, Rodrigo Carneiro.

Exclusive vaccination for priority groups takes place from 9 am to 3 pm, in dozens of posts, including Campos Shopping and UBSF Conselheiro Josino, until next Friday (24), as specified below:

Exclusive stations for vaccination against influenza and measles in children without comorbidities aged between six months and four years, 11 months and 29 days:

Children's City; Guarus Health Center; UBSF Counselor Josino; UBSF Lagoa de Cima; UBSF Custodópolis; UBSF Road Park; UBSF São Sebastião; UBSF Félix Miranda; UBSF Parque Prazeres; UBSF Santos Dumont; UBSF IPS; UBSF Imperial Park; Penha UBS; UBS Ponta Grossa; UBS Santa Maria; UBSF Saturnino Braga; UBS Stumps; UBS Venda Nova; UBSF Vila Nova; UBSF Morangaba; UBSF Dores de Macabu; UBSF Ponta da Lama; UBS Poço Gordo; UBSF Lagamar/Farol de São Tomé, in addition to the UPH Travessão and UPH Ururaí.

Station for vaccination against influenza and measles in children with comorbidities and disabilities from six months to four years, 11 months and 29 days: Reference Center for Special Immunobiologicals (CRIE).

Influenza and measles vaccination stations for healthcare professionals: Fields Shopping; Automobile Club; Guarus Health Center; and UBSF São Sebastião.

Exclusive post flu vaccination in pregnant and postpartum women: Municipal Health Department.

Influenza vaccination post for children aged 5 to 11 years, 11 months and 29 days with comorbidities and disabilities: Reference Center for Special Immunobiologicals (CRIE).

Influenza vaccination stations for people aged 12 and over with comorbidities and disabilities; elderly people aged 60 or over; port workers; truck drivers; road public transport workers for urban and long-distance passengers, including taxi drivers and van permit holders who are registered with the Municipal Institute of Transit and Transport (IMTT); and education professionals from the public and private network:

Fields Shopping; Automobile Club; Guarus Health Center; Municipal Sports Foundation, former AABB; Jardim Carioca Olympic Village; Kiosk at Roberto Silveira Bus Station; Senior Citizens Club; at the Drive-thru of the Universidade Estadual do Norte Fluminense (UENF); and UBSF São Sebastião.

NECESSARY DOCUMENTS

Children without comorbidities and the elderly: photo ID, CPF, proof of residence and vaccination card.

Children and adults with comorbidities: photo ID, CPF, proof of residence, vaccination booklet and supporting document: medical report; revenue; free public transport cards, including the Municipal Autistic Identification Card (CMIA); documents of attendance in rehabilitation centers or specialized units; official document identifying the disability; card for a program, such as the Assistance Program for Patients with Asthma and Rhinitis (Proapar) or High Complexity Care Units (UNACON), among others.

Pregnant and postpartum women: document with photo, CPF, vaccination card, proof of residence and prenatal card.

Other priority groups: documents with photos, CPF, proof of residence, document proving the effective exercise of the function. In the case of taxi drivers and van permit holders, registration with the Municipal Institute of Transit and Transport (IMTT) may be required.

Employees of the deprivation of liberty system, the prison population and adolescents in socio-educational measures, in addition to the armed forces, security and rescue forces, are assisted in the units themselves.