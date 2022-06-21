Can it? Study says classic cars pollute less than electric

Driving old cars is “less harmful” to the environment than modern cars, including electric cars. So says a study released by Footman James, a British insurance company specializing in classic cars, which takes into account a generally more restricted use of classics.

Subscribe to Quatro Rodas from R$9.90

According to the study, restricting the use of older cars would be a mistake, as they would pollute less precisely because they leave the garages less. More modern cars, in turn, are used more frequently, thus generating large amounts of harmful gases. In the case of electric cars, the big villain is the high carbon footprint even before production – which would take years to compensate.

“It is easy to assume that classic cars are more harmful simply because of their older, less efficient engines, however the data in this report disproves this theory,” said David Bond, managing director of Footman James.

“It’s really about how these vehicles are maintained and used; Of course, while new, modern, electric cars may look better for the planet on a day-to-day basis, the problem is the impact their production has.”

Continues after advertising

An average classic car in the UK emits, according to Footman James, 563 kg of CO2 per year, considering an average travel time of 1,931 km for owners of this type of model. Of course, newer models emit less polluting gases, but the volume turns out to be greater when considering a longer run.

This logic, of course, would not work if the owner only has an old car for his commute. It is not a case of selling new cars to buy old ones in the name of the environment.

Share this article via:

The report highlights the high carbon footprint (calculation of total greenhouse gas emissions from production, use and disposal of products) for the new models. He suggests that a Volkswagen Golf emits 6.8 tonnes of CO2 during production. An electric vehicle like the Polestar 2, in turn, has an even greater impact: 26 tons of CO2.

Other studies have already pointed to the lower pollution of combustion cars compared to electric ones, considering aspects in which electric powered cars still need to evolve to pollute less. It is worth noting, however, that several manufacturers have already announced plans to reduce emissions in their processes, such as BMW, which uses renewable energy to produce the BMW iX.

Continues after advertising