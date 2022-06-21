CBF announces change in Choque-Rei’s VAR after confusion in Beira-Rio

Abhishek Pratap 1 hour ago News Comments Off on CBF announces change in Choque-Rei’s VAR after confusion in Beira-Rio 5 Views

The Brazilian Football Confederation announced two changes to the video refereeing of the derby between Sao Paulo and palm trees this Monday, at 8 pm (Brasília time), at Morumbi Stadium. The exchange was due to the confusion that occurred on Sunday, during the game between International and Botafogoin Beira-Rio.



More videos at
videos.gazetaesportiva.com

In Porto Alegre, Rafael Traci (SC) and Helton Nunes (SC) were video referees and video assistant referees, respectively – they would perform the same functions in São Paulo. In a note, the CBF informed that the change was made due to the fact that both “are under evaluation of their technical performance”.

“As there is time for a re-appointment, the VAR [árbitro de vídeo] substitute will be Rodrigo Guarizo Ferreira do Amaral and AVAR [árbitro assistente de vídeo] will be Vitor Carmona Metestaine”, added the entity.

Arbitration was one of the central issues in the duel between Internacional and Botafogo. The team from Rio, which won by 3 to 2played with one player less since the start of the first half.

Philipe Sampaio was sent off after reviewing a bid in VAR, which understood that the ball hit the defender’s arm inside the area. The defender ended up receiving the red card, and Edenílson converted the penalty that opened the scoring for Inter.

In addition to the changes in VAR, São Paulo and Palmeiras, for the 13th round of the Brazilian championshipwill have the same commission: Anderson Daronco (Fifa-RS) will referee the duel, assisted by Rafael da Silva Alves (Fifa-RS) and Michael Stanislau (RS).

Leave your comment

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

CCZ confirms rabies in a bat found in the central area of ​​Campo Grande – Capital

Animal was found dead on Rua Maracaju and, now, agents travel through the center for …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved