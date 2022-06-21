CBF changes Choque-Rei VAR referees after confusion at Inter X Botafogo – 06/20/2022

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) announced the replacement of those responsible for VAR in today’s classic between São Paulo and Palmeiras, by the Brasileirão. The change is due to the initially designated referees, Rafael Tracy and Helton Nunesos, being “under evaluation” after the controversy in yesterday’s match (19) between Internacional and Botafogo.

“The change is justified because the previously appointed referees, Rafael Traci and Helton Nunes, are under evaluation of their technical performance”, the entity reported. “As there is sufficient time for designation, the substitute VAR will be Rodrigo Guarizo Ferreira do Amaral, and the AVAR [assistente de VAR] will be Vitor Carmona Metestaine”, he added.

In a move just six minutes into the game played in Beira-Rio, referee Savio Pereira Sampaio was called by Rafael Trasci, responsible for VAR, to analyze a bid that took place in the Botafogo area. After a kick by Alan Patrick, from Inter, the ball hit the chest of defender Philipe Sampaio and ended up sliding into his arm.

Despite not having initially scored the penalty, Savio reviewed the bid and changed his mind. In addition, he ended up expelling the player from Botafogo and, in the sequence, the Portuguese coach Luís Castro for complaint.

Even with one less, the carioca club managed to turn around and won by 3 to 2. After the final whistle, players from both teams had a disagreement and started a conflict on the field.

Today’s Choque-Rei, valid for the 13th round of the Brasileirão, will be played at 20:00 (Brasília time), at Morumbi. With one game less than the other teams, Palmeiras is still in the lead, tied with 25 points with Corinthians, while São Paulo is in ninth, with 18 points, three away from the G4.