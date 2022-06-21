CCZ confirms rabies in a bat found in the central area of ​​Campo Grande – Capital

Animal was found dead on Rua Maracaju and, now, agents travel through the center for vaccination of dogs and cats

Agents walk through the central area for vaccination of dogs and cats (Photo/Disclosure)

The CCZ (Center for Zoonosis Control) confirmed a case of rabies in bats in the central region of Campo Grande. The animal was found dead on June 11, on the sidewalk of Rua Maracaju, on the corner of Avenida Calógeras.

The exam result came out last week. After this confirmation, the CCZ started today the practice of blocking action against rabies in the region, immunizing dogs and cats and informing residents of the central area about the importance of rabies vaccination.

The agents will travel the quadrangle between Avenida Afonso Pena, Rua Padre João Crippa, Rua Pernambuco, Rua Treze de Maio, Rua Ana América, Avenida Ana América and Northwest.

Residents also receive guidance on care (Photo/Disclosure)

This is the second case of a positive bat for rabies recorded this year in Campo Grande. The last case in humans was recorded in 1968 and in dogs in 2011.

Rabies is a disease caused by a virus that affects all mammals, being transmitted through the saliva or tissues of the nervous system of an infected mammal to another. Usually this transmission happens as a result of a bite, scratch or lick.

All species of bats (hematophagous and non-hematophagous) can acquire and transmit diseases to humans and other mammals, such as dogs and cats. If you find a bat lying on a public road or inside the house, the person must contact the CCZ so that the collection can be carried out. The contact number is 67 3313-5000 or 3313-5001.

After being bitten or scratched, what to do?}

– Immediately wash the bite or scratch site with soap and water;

-Look for a 24-hour health unit (UPA or CRS) to receive prophylactic treatment;

-Save the address of the offending animal for later identification;

-Observe the offending dog or cat for 10 days

*The fact that the dog or cat is vaccinated does not exempt the victim from prophylactic treatment and observation of the animal