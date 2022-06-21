Civil Police of the AM says that Bruno Pereira “disturbed business” of assassins

Indigenist Bruno Pereira allegedly interfered with illegal fishing activities carried out by his killers in the region, civil police investigators told Agência Pública. The repeated incursions for fishing in indigenous lands, intercepted with the help of the indigenist, would be the backdrop for the crime of international repercussion, which took place on the last day five.

“In my opinion, motivation is money. Bruno was getting in the way of the assassins’ business”, Civil Police investigator Joilnen David Morais da Rocha told the report. Bruno was with British reporter Dom Phillips, who was also murdered on the spot.

The investigations are led by the Civil Police in Atalaia do Norte, a municipality in the west of the state where the crime took place. The police argue that the key to solving the crime lies in fishing on indigenous lands – which is prohibited by law.

“With the same effort, a fisherman earns about five times more when he enters the indigenous land”the investigator told Pública.

This Monday (20), the Federal Senate approved the creation of an external Senate committee that will monitor the investigations into the murders of Bruno Pereira and Dom Phillips. This Wednesday (22), Minister Anderson Torres will be heard.