Colleague of actors killed in Netflix series recordings makes serious accusations against the company and asks for justice: ‘Everyone knew’

A colleague of the two Netflix actors who died on Thursday (16) accused the company of having put them at risk at the time. In a post on Facebook, this Saturday (18), Rick Zazueta said that the streaming giant would not have provided adequate equipment for the transport of professionals in good condition. Raymundo Garduño Cruz and Juan Francisco González Aguilar died in a van accident in Mexico. At the time, they were working for Netflix.

The friend wrote a long text with several criticisms of Netflix and the producer and director of the series. “This is a call for justice for these deaths. This was no ordinary accident, the cast was openly complaining about the logistical and transportation problems faced in this production, calling it illogical, irrational, ignorant and stupid.”it started.

“The condition of the van was completely unsuitable for transporting people; Worn tires, squeaky brakes, loose steering wheel, not all seat belts working, easily identifiable danger signs. But the show must go on.”he detailed, outraged.

He further explained that other Hollywood actors were invited to participate in the production, but declined the invitation because the production company offered to pay less than a third of the minimum standard. “Then, they (Netflix) headed south of the border and recruited local talent and workers for even less.”scored. “Producer Stacy Perskie and director Everardo Gout are the direct culprits”accused.

Rick Zazueta also revealed that the location chosen for the recordings is difficult to access, and that the production was not careful with this factor. “Imagine moving people around on a whim without experienced local knowledge of the area. It’s disrespectful to the land, it’s disrespectful to the people who work it, and it’s a disgrace to the film industry as a whole.”, he argued. According to Variety, the actors were traveling to a nearby airport with the show’s crew when the accident occurred.

He stated that the production company was aware that filming at that location was dangerous: “Everyone knew something was seriously wrong with logistics and transportation, there were conversations all over the set. Not just the actors, but the crew, and especially [Stacy] Perskie and [Everardo] Gout, they knew this was a problem, but they were cheap and selfish, and their selfishness cost dearly. Paco Mufote (Juan Francisco Gonzalez Aguilar) and Ray Garduño paid with their lives”.

“Netflix doesn’t care. So many questions that we will not leave unanswered. Where are the insurers? Why did they ask the casting director to call the families of the deceased? Why are there no protocols for tragedies? Better yet, why aren’t there protocols to prevent them?”, he asked. Rick further claimed that the team, including Raymundo and Ruan, were under contracts with labor failures.

“Their deaths are a tragedy. Not just because of the theft of these talents, but mainly because these deaths have culprits… The actors can’t stop complaining about how poorly they are being treated specifically in terms of transportation and logistics… Slippery tire panels, tired and overloaded drivers – the actors being transported like cattle to save a few pesos”reinforced.

“We need to know what is happening, we are hungry for the truth. There needs to be justice, there needs to be people in prison and these people have first and last names. Paco Mufote (Juan Francisco Gonzalez Aguilar) and Ray Garduño deserve more than our respect, they deserve a commitment to justice”, finished. See the full post:

On Sunday (19), the writer published another text calling for the company to be held accountable. “Netflix also has blood on its hands, the multi-million company has chosen to work outside the actors’ union. They could issue a statement at least.”he added.

Netflix has yet to comment on the accident. The Baja California Sur Culture Department mourned the deaths of the actors, considered key players in the promotion of local culture.

the tragic accident

Raymundo Garduño Cruz and Juan Francisco González Aguilar died while filming the Netflix series “The Chosen One”. According to information from The Washington Post, the victims were traveling by van last Thursday (16) when the accident happened in Mexico.

The vehicle was traveling on a deserted road near Mulege, on the Baja California Sur peninsula, when it left the lane and overturned. Paramedics were even sent to the accident, however, they have already come across the two lifeless boys. Two other cast members and four production crew members were injured but are stable, according to Variety.

“The Chosen One” is inspired by the comic book by Mark Millar and Peter Gross and tells the story of a 12-year-old boy who returns to Earth as Jesus Christ in order to save humanity. The production was being filmed in Mexico, near Santa Rosalia, a city located about 50 minutes from the accident site.