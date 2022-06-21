consultation of the second batch of refund

The consultation for the second batch of the 2022 Income Tax refund should be available this Thursday (23), one week before the filing date.

The amounts paid will be adjusted by 1% by the Selicaccording to the Revenue.

Generally, the Internal Revenue Service releases the consultation seven days in advance of the deposit. As the IRS calendar establishes that the credit will fall into the taxpayers’ account on June 30, the expectation is that the consultation will start this week, from 10 am on Thursday.

payment schedule

The first batch was paid on May 31, intended for taxpayers who have preference in payment, such as the elderly, people with disabilities and teachers, as well as taxpayers who sent the declaration at the beginning of the submission deadline, in March.

1st batch: May 31

2nd batch: June 30

3rd batch: July 29

4th batch: August 31

5th batch: September 30

Payments vary according to the delivery date of the income tax return. Whoever delivered first, receives first.

A common question of who is entitled to the refund is knowing exactly when it will be paid. Unfortunately, the IRS does not release this information in advance. You need to check in the inquiry for each batch that your refund has been included.

How do I know if I will receive it?

To find out if your payment will be released in this batch, you must access the Revenue website and inform the CPF number (without number separators, dots or dashes) and the date of birth (by typing only the numbers, without the slashes).

The date of birth must be entered with two digits for the day, two for the month and four for the year.

Where will the money be deposited?

Payment of the refund is made directly to the bank account informed in the income tax return.

If, for some reason, the credit is not carried out (for example, the informed account has been deactivated), the amounts will be available for redemption for up to one year at Banco do Brasil.

In this case, it is possible to reschedule the credit of the amounts through the BB portal or through the telephones of the bank’s relationship center, through the numbers 4004-0001 for capitals, 0800-729-0001 for other locations or 0800-729-0088, a special telephone exclusively for hearing impaired people.