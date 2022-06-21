Corinthians announces the signing of Luana Bertolucci

This Monday, Corinthians announced an important reinforcement for its women’s soccer team. The club confirmed the hiring of midfielder Luana Bertolucci, who left Paris Saint Germain at the beginning of June.

“She is an ace, an extremely talented midfielder and, as of July 1, she owns our number 5 shirt. Directly from Parque São Jorge, receive our white mantle in hand and be very welcome, Luana Bertolucci!“, published the club, on social media.

Luana arrives at Corinthians after spending three seasons with the French team. Before that overseas, she acted for Jeonbuk from South Korea, Avaldsness from Norway. In Brazil, the midfielder defended São Bernardo, São Caetano and Centro Olímpico, between 2010 and 2014.

In the Brazilian national team, Luana was called up for the 2019 World Cup. Interestingly, to replace her now teammate Adriana, who was called off due to a left knee injury.

At Corinthians, Luana will have tough competition to establish herself as a starter. For the sector, Timão has Diany, Mariza, Liana Salazar, Gabi Zanotti and Grazi as options.

