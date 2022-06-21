Corinthians’ Board of Directors meets with CORI and shares agreement numbers with Caixa; see details

A meeting on Monday night at Parque São Jorge confirmed that Corinthians and Caixa Econômica Federal, at last, are close to an agreement to settle the BNDES loan, acquired by the fund that manages Neo Química Arena at the beginning of the works on the Stadium. Both the club and the bank have yet to formalize the agreement.

Numbers and data of the agreement with the bank were passed by the board to members of the Guidance Council, the CORI. The portal report My Helm had access to some of this information that promises the final solution to the financial equation that helped make the construction of the Arena viable.

Starting with the total debt amount, set at BRL 611 million. Corinthians even have the year 2041 to finalize the discharge. The plot, according to what was passed on by the board to the members of Cori, should stay in the house of the BRL 18 million annually – already discounted from the naming rights revenue. Regarding the payment of the agreement with Caixa, Corinthians will start paying interest in 2023 and, from 2025, it will be the turn to amortize the principal (annual installments).

Agreement with Odebrecht

Corinthians is still awaiting the approval of the settlement of its values ​​with Construtora Odebrecht. This has to be approved by the company’s shareholders who, in the last meetings, did not hit the hammer on the final values ​​referring to the alvinegro stadium.

The club believes that it does not have to pay anything more to Odebrecht. This is a consequence of the amounts already disbursed since 2013, the works not completed by the construction company (inside and around) and the transfer of CIDs made available to the club by the City Hall for the construction of the stadium in Itaquera, east side of the capital of São Paulo.

