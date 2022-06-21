Corinthians has Bruno, side and boys to sign up for Libertadores; see deadline and who should leave

Corinthians has until next Saturday, June 25, to make the five changes allowed by Conmebol for the dispute of the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores against Boca Juniors, from Argentina. Namely, the matches take place on June 28, at Neo Química Arena, and July 5, at Bombonera,

If no sudden arrivals occur, the Board should utilize only four of these available exchanges. They are: Bruno Méndez, who returns from loan from Internacional, the side Rafael Ramos and the boys Wesley and Giovane, who were not registered in the group stage.

The Uruguayan defender is on loan at the Rio Grande do Sul club until June 30th. So, to be registered by Corinthians in Libertadores, Méndez has to return to being an alvinegro player in the BID of the CBF until Friday and, afterwards, be registered in Conmebol.

It is worth remembering that the national and international transfer windows open on July 18, but the Uruguayan was loaned by Corinthians before the creation of this Brazilian window by the CBF. That is, your return can be made at any time.

The same cannot be said about Mateus Vital and Ramiro, who will return to the Corinthians CT and be reinstated in the squad. The two players were abroad and will have to wait for the transfer window to open on July 18. If the team goes to the quarterfinals of the Libertadores, the duo can be registered normally.

In time: there is a possibility of provisional registration, which can be regularized by the club until 2 pm (Paraguay time) the day before the first game of the round of 16. That is, in the case of Corinthians, until 2 pm on Monday, June 27.

And who leaves?

To enter the four players mentioned above, four will have to leave the list of 45 names sent by Corinthians to Conmebol for the group stage of Libertadores. In addition to several boys from the base who were enrolled, another four appear as candidates to leave the list:

João Pedro which will not have its loan extended after June 30;

which will not have its loan extended after June 30; Paulinho who suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee and is not expected to return until 2023;

who suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee and is not expected to return until 2023; jo who terminated his contract with Corinthians

who terminated his contract with Corinthians Reginaldoa side who was loaned to Tombense-MG and is currently playing in the Brazilian Series B.

Check the list of Corinthians players registered for the Libertadores group stage

1- Ivan

2 – John Peter

3 – Robinson

4 – Gil

5 – Maycon

6 – Lucas Piton

7 – Luan

8 – Renato Augusto

9 – Guedes

10 – William

11 – Giuliano

12 – Cassio

13 – Belezi

14 – Biro

15 – Paulinho

16 – Leo Mana

17 – Jo

18 – Junior Moraes

19 – Gustavo Silva

20 – Matheus Araújo

22 – Carlos Miguel

23 – Fagner

24 – Cantillo

25 – Reginaldo

26 – Fabio Santos

27 – Bruno Melo

28 – Addison

29 – Ron

30 – Robert Renan

31 – Gustavo Mantuan

32 – Matheus Donelli

33 – João Victor

34 – Raul

35 – Murillo

36 – Breno Bidon

37 – Du Queiroz

38 – Peter

39 – Xavier

40 – William

41 – Felipe Augusto

42 – Kevin

43 – Zé Vitor

44 – Alan Gobetti

45 – Pedrinho

46 – German

See more at: Libertadores da América, Board of Directors of Corinthians, Rafael Ramos, Bruno Mndez and Mercado da bola.