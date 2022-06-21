Corinthians v Palmeiras take off in the lead, but opens wide advantage out of the G6; see table

The 13th round of the Brazilian Championship ended on Monday night, with Palmeiras’ 2-1 victory over São Paulo at Morumbi. The match, of course, directly influenced the situation of Corinthians in the table of this edition of the Brasileirão – see below.

With the victory of the Barra Funda team, Corinthians is now three points away from the first place in the table, occupied precisely by Palmeiras – before the match, both teams were equal, differing by goal difference. At the moment, Timão has 25 points, against 28 of the arch-rivals.

On the other hand, looking down, Corinthians finds itself in a more comfortable situation than before the round started. The advantage to third place, before just one point, is now four. The post, it is worth mentioning, was occupied by Internacional, but became Athletico at the end of the 13th round.

The fight for a spot in the next edition of the Copa Libertadores was also designed for a more pleasant situation for Vítor Pereira’s team. With the results of the 13th round, boosted by the stumbles of São Paulo and Red Bull Bragantino (defeat for Palmeiras and draw with Santos, respectively), Timão’s advantage out of the so-called G6 became seven points.

Corinthians now turn their attention to next Wednesday, at 9 pm, when they face Santos, at Neo Química Arena, for the Copa do Brasil. The confrontation is repeated on Saturday, in the same place, but for the Brazilian Championship, at 19h.

See the games of the 13th round of the Brasileirão 2022

Games on 06/18/2022
19:00 – Cuiabá 0 x 0 Ceará
21h00 – Santos 2 x 2 Red Bull Bragantino
Games on 06/19/2022
16:00 – Coritiba 0 x 1 Athletico-PR
16h00 – Atlético-MG 2 x 0 Flamengo
16:00 – Corinthians 1 x 0 Goiás
18h00 – Atlético-GO 3 x 1 Youth
18:00 – Fortaleza 1 x 0 America-MG
18:00 – Internacional 2 x 3 Botafogo
19:00 – Fluminense 2 x 0 Avaí
Games on 06/20/2022
20h00 – São Paulo 1 x 2 Palmeiras

Check the updated classification of the Brazilian Championship

Brasileirão leaderboard
ClassificationPGJVANDDGPGCSG%
1stpalm trees28138412581772
2ndCorinthians251374two1710764
3rdAtletico-PR21136341313054
4thAtlético-MG211356two1914554
5thInternational211356two1814454
6thFluminense18135351514146
7thBotafogo18135351618-two46
8thsaints18134631813546
9thRed Bull Bragantino18134631815346
10thSao Paulo18134631815346
11thHawaii17135two61519-444
12thAtlético-GO16134451518-341
13thCeará16133731313041
14thFlamengo15134361315-two38
15thcoritiba15134361619-338
16thAmerica-MG15134361114-338
17thGoiás14133551317-436
18thcuiabá1313346915-633
19thStrength1013two471016-626
20thYouth1013two471224-1226

See also all the rounds and more information about the Brazilian Championship classification on the special page with the competition table.

See more at: Brazilian Championship.

