Country singer is found 82 km from Boa Esperança do Sul

Country singer Dimas Peixoto da Silva, Dani, from the duo with Danilo, was found late this Monday morning (20), in Santa Ernestina – a city 82 km from Boa Esperança do Sul, where he was last seen .

The 41-year-old singer had been missing since last Friday (17), when he left home to pay bills at a bank. The bicycle and documents were found in the countryside of the city.

According to family members, Dimas Peixoto was found walking, apparently disoriented by Santa Ernestina. He must undergo medical care in the city.

On Sunday (19), a sniffer dog from the Special Police Actions Battalion (BAEP) was used to help with the search. On the morning of this Monday (20), the Civil Police had resumed the search.

“The dog crossed the forest and stopped on the highway. It indicates that he may have gone to that point, maybe he took a ride, maybe someone took him somewhere by car or some means of transport”, said sister Rozeli Peixoto, to the portal G1 São Carlos and Araraquara.

According to her, her brother is very calm, has no vices and enmities. “He is super calm, he doesn’t drink, he doesn’t smoke, and he doesn’t have a problem with anyone. We are desperate, the police are carrying out searches in the city”, she commented.

