Covenant? Composer of “Ilariê”, by Xuxa, finally explains the meaning of the term and the origin of the song

Whoever was a child in the 1990s, surely heard the song “Ilariê”. The track was one of Xuxa’s biggest hits, and also the target of many rumors. The most famous, even, that she would represent a supposed pact between the Queen of Shorts and the devil. More than 30 years after the song’s release, however, the song’s composer spoke the truth about the children’s hit.

Cid Guerreiro, now a convert to the evangelical religion, wrote the song in 1988. According to the Bahian, the term that gives the song its name is inspired by the word “hilaria” and has nothing to do with a satanic invocation. “Xuxa is a lively, happy, high spirits person, always up. She is hilarious. I created the chorus thinking about it“, he revealed, this Monday (20), to Splash, from UOL.

“In the music of Bahia, we have this very strong chorus with ‘iê iê’, ‘uô uô’. ‘Ilariê’ comes from this. I needed a strong chorus and at the time I had a hit song called ‘Dança do Bambolê’, I did it to rhyme“, he explained. With that, he tries to put an end to the urban legend that, heard backwards, the track would be a celebration of the devil.

“The rumor arose within the evangelical church. They said he was a former witch who became a pastor and spread that ‘Ilariê’ had to do with ‘erê’, the children of Candomblé, whom the Church considers as little demons“, recalled Cid. He then gave more details: “They invented that it was a word from an African dialect, and I invented it. This guy said that I made the pact and delivered the song to Xuxa. she was the target“.

Cid is not the first person directly linked to the production of the song to speak about the alleged pact. Last year, Xuxa herself even defended herself against the statements in an interview with the channel Seja Seu. “I’ve heard some people saying, early on, that I had a pact with the devil. Oh my God! Someone who has a pact with the guy down there couldn’t even have a third of the things I have, because that gives the guy a lot of strength. I really have a relationship of friendship, of love, with the guy upstairs. It’s not just me who has it, a lot of people have it too… but He also has it [essa relação] with me. If not I wouldn’t have what I have“, he explained. Watch: