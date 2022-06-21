Cruzeiro’s options for Neto Moura’s vacancy, embezzlement against Fluminense

photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Paulo Pezzolano, coach of Cruzeiro, during training at Toca da Raposa II Isolated leader of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship, Cruzeiro turns its attention to the dispute of the Copa do Brasil this week.

Coach Paulo Pezzolano will need to make an important decision by Thursday (23), when Raposa will face Fluminense, at 7pm, at Maracan, in Rio de Janeiro, for the round of 16 of the competition.

Treated as one of the team’s main players, midfielder Neto Moura will not be in the mood for having already worn Mirassol’s shirt in the same tournament. Neto was Cruzeiro’s starter in the last 12 games for Serie B – he was only out of the debut against Bahia.

Pezzolano being able to keep a set of midfielders or have a duo in that sector again. Willian Oliveira and Fernando Canesin are practically guaranteed presences in the team. Adriano, Filipe Machado, Pedro Castro and even the young Breno, who won minutes in a 2-0 victory over Ponte Preta, in Serie B, are vying for an eventual third spot.

Another option for the coach from Cruzeiro is to climb a third man with more offensive characteristics. An attacking midfielder, who could be Daniel Jr, or a winger. Pezzolano has Waguininho, Vitor Leque and Marcelinho available. Striker of origin, Rodolfo can also perform the function.

In the 3-4-3 scheme, a probable Cruzeiro would have Rafael Cabral; Z Ivaldo, Oliveira and Eduardo Brock; Geovane (Lo Pais), Willian Oliveira, Fernando Canesin and Matheus Bid; Waguininho, Rafa Silva and Edu.

In a variation to 3-5-2, Cruzeiro could play with Rafael Cabral; Z Ivaldo, Oliveira and Eduardo Brock; Geovane (Lo Pais), Willian Oliveira, Filipe Machado (Adriano), Fernando Canesin and Matheus Bid; Rafael Silva and Ed.