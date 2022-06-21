CVM investigates eight complaints against Petrobras and asks for explanations

posted on 06/20/2022 19:10 / updated on 06/20/2022 19:10



(credit: Gerd Altmann by Pixabay)

The Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) is investigating eight lawsuits filed against Petrobras and, this Monday (20), asked the state-owned company for explanations about “atypical movement” on the São Paulo stock exchange (B3) between the 3rd and 17th. June 2022. Although it operated lower during the day, Petrobras shares closed higher.

The CVM said that it “follows up and analyzes information and transactions involving publicly-held companies and the capital market, taking appropriate measures whenever necessary.” During the month of June, for example, preferred shares (PETR4) – without voting rights, rose by 231%.

On Monday, common shares (PETR3) closed the day up +0.87 and preferred shares (PETR4), +1.14. Over the course of the day, the shares were down 7.31% and 6.88%, respectively.

Petrobras

In the midst of political oscillations around Petrobras, even today, the company reported that it received questions from the Exchange about such movements. “The company clarifies that it is not aware of any material act or fact pending disclosure that could justify the fluctuations recorded in the price, quantity and number of transactions involving shares issued by it, in the period from June 3, 2022 to December 17, June 2022”, he highlighted.





