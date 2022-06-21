CVM opens lawsuit after news that anticipated resignation of Petrobras president | Economy

The Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) opened this Monday (20) an investigation into news that anticipated the resignation of Petrobras’ chief executive.

José Mauro Coelho resigned from his position this morning, after protests by President Jair Bolsonaro and parliamentarians against a new increase in fuel prices last Friday (17).

The resignation announcement came after the newspaper “O Globo” reported earlier that members of Petrobras’ board of directors who spoke with Coelho over the weekend reported the executive’s willingness to resign.

Before the company officially manifested itself, business with Petrobras shares was suspended at B3.

The Reuters agency questioned the CVM if the investigation may involve any accusation of “insider trading”, when market agents have access to privileged company information and use it to benefit from the purchase and sale of shares. The agency did not respond.

The administrative proceeding opened by the CVM, number 19957.006614/2022-48, may become a formal investigation, depending on the conclusions reached after analysis by the monitoring management of the autarchy’s companies, as is customary in these cases.

José Mauro Coelho resigned from the presidency and also from the company’s Board of Directors. The announcement was made almost a month after the executive began to be pressured by the government itself in the face of fuel price readjustments.

Shortly after the announcement, in a new statement, Petrobras informed that the company’s current Executive Director of Exploration and Production, Fernando Borges, will be the interim president until Coelho’s replacement is elected and sworn in.

The third executive to command the state-owned company in the Jair Bolsonaro government, José Mauro Coelho stayed in office for 68 days – it was the second shortest period of management of the company since the end of the military dictatorship.

His departure had been awaited since May 23, when the Ministry of Mines and Energy announced that the third change in command of the company would take place. At the time, the ministry claimed that “several geopolitical factors known to all result in impacts not only on the price of gasoline and diesel, but on all energy components”.

The two executives who preceded José Mauro in the presidency of Petrobras – Roberto Castello Branco and General Joaquim Silva e Luna – also left the command of the state-owned company in the face of pressure from the government itself due to high fuel prices.

Coelho’s likely replacement is Caio Paes de Andrade, Secretary for Debureaucratization at the Ministry of Economy. He was nominated for the position by the government a month ago, but the exchange ran into the legal procedures defined for the replacement.

The Ibovespa, the main index of the São Paulo stock exchange, the B3, closed close to stability this Wednesday (20), with emphasis on Petrobras shares.

Petrobras’ shares started the day with a suspension for about 1 hour on B3, due to the release of José Mauro Coelho’s resignation statement. On Friday, Petrobras shares took a sharp fall and the company lost R$ 27.3 billion in market value.

B3’s operating rules provide for the suspension of trading in a company’s shares due to the disclosure or imminent disclosure of a material fact involving the company minutes before the opening of the session or during the trading session.

With the reopening, they fell by 5% until a new material fact announced their replacement by the company’s current Executive Director of Exploration and Production, Fernando Borges. The oil company’s shares were interrupted again for a few minutes, being resumed around 11:45 am, with less intensity of fall, before starting to rise.

At the end of the trading session, preferred shares (PETR4) rose 0.99%, at R$27.58. The common shares (PETR3) rose 0.80%, to R$ 30.17.

“The assessment is that a chance of a CPI has drastically decreased with the exchange. What is on the radar for Petrobras now is an increase in the CSLL rate, which would tax the sector more. A change in the PPI also seems ineffective, with the significant risk of shortage of oil derivatives, which would end up more than offsetting negatively the rise in prices”, says Rodrigo Crespi, an analyst at Guide Investimentos.

For Ilan Arbetman, Research analyst at Ativa Investimentos, Coelho’s departure may reduce the “extra-corporate” pressure that is imposed on the company and may anticipate the reformulation of the board, which will be more conservative in the application of price adjustments of derivatives. .

*with information from Reuters